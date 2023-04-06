Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

