Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
