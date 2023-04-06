Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Shares of SCHW opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

