Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 2.5 %
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$30.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.77.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
Further Reading
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.