Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Raised by Analyst

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

