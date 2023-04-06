Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Raised by Analyst

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.
Entera Bio Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
