Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for WSFS Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.