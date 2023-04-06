Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issued By DA Davidson

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday.

QCR Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $42.86 on Thursday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $721.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,734 shares of company stock valued at $79,106. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

