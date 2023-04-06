Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issued By DA Davidson

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get City alerts:

CHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $87.92 on Thursday. City has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 735.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.