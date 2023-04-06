Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

BOKF stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

