Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 313,140 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

