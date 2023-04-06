Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp Issued By DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.48. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.759 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

