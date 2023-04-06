Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp Issued By DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
Heartland BancCorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.759 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
- J.M. Smucker: A Tasty Defensive Stock With a 2.6% Dividend
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.