Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 445,360 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

