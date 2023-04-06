ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.10

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 72017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- Is the Dutch Bros.’ Outperform Upgrade Just the Beginning?
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
- UiPath is a Cheaper and More Profitable AI Stock
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Ready To Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.