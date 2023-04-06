ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.10

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 72017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

