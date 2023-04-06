ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

Shares of RINF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.