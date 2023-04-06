Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

