Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.79.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
