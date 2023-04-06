Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

