Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.90

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 21172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Premier Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

