Preferred Bank’s (PFBC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $787.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

