PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.95.

PPG opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $140.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

