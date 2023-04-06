PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.95.

PPG stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

