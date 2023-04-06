Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Power REIT
