PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174.62

PotCoin (POT) traded up 69.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $493,597.79 and approximately $174.62 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00328613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,224,819 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

