Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.61 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $95.61 million and $37.16 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 740,320,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 740,104,076.318298 with 608,317,122.234805 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17940187 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $14,694,246.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

