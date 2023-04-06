Polymath Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $166.63 million and $1.71 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00329389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17424135 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $281,001.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

