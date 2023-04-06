Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.39 million and $853,293.02 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00134503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00037427 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,034,551 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

