Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

MHI stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 36.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

