Pfizer Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

