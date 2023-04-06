PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.90

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.76. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 26,325 shares.

PetVivo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 964.11% and a negative return on equity of 240.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetVivo

About PetVivo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in PetVivo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PetVivo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PetVivo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

