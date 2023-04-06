Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head to Head Comparison

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 6.11 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.57 $36.62 billion $5.60 1.94

Analyst Ratings

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -6.57% N/A -11.01% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.42% 44.48% 18.03%

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield energy technology products. It operates through the Hardband Services segment, which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

