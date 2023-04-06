Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.
Petro Matad Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
