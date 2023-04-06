Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,242,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,451,107 shares.The stock last traded at $8.68 and had previously closed at $8.53.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

