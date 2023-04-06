Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) vs. Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Financial Contrast

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

Veritex has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.88% 14.43% 0.97% Veritex 29.13% 10.31% 1.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 2.17 $16.12 million $2.85 10.96 Veritex $502.23 million 1.86 $146.32 million $2.71 6.37

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritex beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

