PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $183,399.30 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $183,399.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at $630,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $53,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $48,150.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.00 on Thursday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
