PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $183,399.30 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $183,399.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at $630,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $53,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $48,150.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.00 on Thursday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

