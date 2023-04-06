PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $80.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,455 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

