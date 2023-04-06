PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $115.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

