Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

