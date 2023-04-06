Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.02. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 163,131 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,636,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,660,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,831,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

