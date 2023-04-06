P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.10 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 1,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

