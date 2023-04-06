Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $325,612.81 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,926.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00324961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00074022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00566771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00451936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,574,672 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

