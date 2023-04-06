Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $332,667.23

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.99 million and $332,667.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,085.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00324721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00557835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00451677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,577,726 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

