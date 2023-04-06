Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 130 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

