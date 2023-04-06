Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Down 0.2%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

