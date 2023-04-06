Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.78

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 130910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
