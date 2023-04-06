Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) vs. Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Head to Head Contrast

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) and Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kamada and Orgenesis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $129.34 million 1.60 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -92.38 Orgenesis $36.03 million 0.87 -$14.89 million ($0.49) -2.33

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Orgenesis. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orgenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -1.79% 6.12% 3.41% Orgenesis -33.80% -38.65% -17.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Kamada and Orgenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.3% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kamada has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kamada and Orgenesis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orgenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kamada presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Orgenesis has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Orgenesis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orgenesis is more favorable than Kamada.

Summary

Kamada beats Orgenesis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of technologies, and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Morgenesis and Therapies segments. The Morgenesis segment refers to the POCare services. The Therapies segment is involved in therapeutic development operations. The company was founded by Sarah Ferber on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

