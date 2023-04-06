Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 1,604,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,436. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

