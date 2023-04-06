Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $39.39 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.92. The company had a trading volume of 425,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,961. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

