Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $28.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.74. The company had a trading volume of 429,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,796. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

