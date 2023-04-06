Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.35. 1,159,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.