Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 86,580 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 211.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 313,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.18. 561,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,468. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

