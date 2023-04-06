Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 25,518 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $107,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,017. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

