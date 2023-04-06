Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 109,108 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 237.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 188,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,541. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

